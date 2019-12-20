Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra lowered Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Terex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $32,492 and sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 7.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

