Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Tern PLC (LON:TERN) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), 2,141,178 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,320,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.35.

Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

