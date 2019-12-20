Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 106200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $940,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

