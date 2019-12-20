Terragen (ASX:TGH) Insider Sam Brougham Purchases 200,000 Shares

Terragen (ASX:TGH) insider Sam Brougham purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,400.00 ($28,652.48).

Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Sam Brougham acquired 1,500,000 shares of Terragen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Terragen

Terragen Holdings Limited engages in the development, production, and marketing of biological products for agriculture in the soil health and animal health, and nutrition sectors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Great Land, a soil conditioner containing live microbes; and Mylo, a live microbial probiotic feed supplement.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?