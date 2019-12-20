Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.57

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.57 and traded as high as $53.57. Terreno Realty shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 15,320 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,996,000 after purchasing an additional 605,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,941 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,529,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

