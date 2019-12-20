Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00.

Tesla stock opened at $407.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $207,588,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

