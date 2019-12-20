Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after buying an additional 3,158,845 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $184,058,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $125,245,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

