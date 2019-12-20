Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $29,032.92 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $708.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,032.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $695.05 per share, with a total value of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $683.86 per share, with a total value of $27,354.40.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $675.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.80.

On Monday, December 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $668.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,757.60.

On Friday, December 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $667.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,029.15.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 37 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $24,050.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $674.98 per share, with a total value of $22,274.34.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $675.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,307.67.

On Monday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $676.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,308.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $670.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,420.00.

TPL stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $730.00. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $662.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $685.78. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $409.00 and a 12-month high of $915.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

