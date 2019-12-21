The Obesity ETF (NASDAQ:SLIM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

The Obesity ETF (NASDAQ:SLIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

The Obesity ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of SLIM opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The Obesity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Read More: Dividend Achievers