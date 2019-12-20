The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.72. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Rubicon Project shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1,733,581 shares.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $93,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $31,738.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,270.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,709 shares of company stock worth $1,291,397. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $388.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

