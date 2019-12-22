THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0008

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, LBank, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $5,682.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,367,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, LBank, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.