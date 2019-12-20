TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for TherapeuticsMD in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXMD. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $55,539.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 112,387 shares of company stock valued at $352,539. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 87.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Read More: Growth Stocks