Theta Fuel Price Up 6.2% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $169,528.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007533 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000499 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins.

The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.