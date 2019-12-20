THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.67 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. THETA has a market capitalization of $92.36 million and $4.67 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinbit, OKEx and Gate.io. During the last week, THETA has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.06360008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023768 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Hotbit, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Coinbit, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.