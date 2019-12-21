Thomas J. Hawse III Sells 2,882 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

SMMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

