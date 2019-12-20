Thore Cash (TCH) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $29,576.00 and $16,490.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00560660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008526 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.