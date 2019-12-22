Tidex Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.71 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $9,324.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003866 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00184778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.01185943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119974 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.