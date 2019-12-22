Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.68

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.68 and traded as high as $133.59. Tiffany & Co. shares last traded at $133.54, with a volume of 45,283 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?