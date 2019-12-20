Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Timkensteel by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 565.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,226 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $7.38 on Friday. Timkensteel Corp has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $336.60 million, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

TMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

