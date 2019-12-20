Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0502 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $27.74.

