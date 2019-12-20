Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,135,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 980,629 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $19.57.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

