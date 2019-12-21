TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Downgraded to Neutral at BWS Financial

BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TiVo has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The business had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TiVo will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TiVo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TiVo by 806.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TiVo in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TiVo by 442.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

