TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Shares Up 1.2%

TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMMFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMAC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC set a $4.50 price target on TMAC Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

TMAC Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

