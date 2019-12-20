TokenPay Hits 1-Day Volume of $53,878.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $53,878.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00060025 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086724 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062898 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,223.61 or 0.99890854 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,732,116 coins and its circulating supply is 16,542,571 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Liquid and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.