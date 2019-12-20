TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $23,263.00 and $134.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,880,712 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.