Toro (NYSE:TTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Toro stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Toro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after buying an additional 524,021 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com