Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. Toro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.40 EPS.

TTC opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. Toro has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $81.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. Toro’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toro will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. ValuEngine downgraded Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?