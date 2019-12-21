Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.90

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.26), with a volume of 4808906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.81.

In other news, insider Scott Budau acquired 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500.06 ($1,973.24).

About Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

