Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Receives C$20.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.08. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,524,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,291,960. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $401,156.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

