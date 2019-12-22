Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Set at C$16.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.03.

Shares of TOU opened at C$14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.08. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,524,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,291,960. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $401,156.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

