Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 15,937 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,382% compared to the average volume of 642 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.13.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $592.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -722.61 and a beta of 1.63. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is a support level?