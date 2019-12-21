Traid 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (TRAID)

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Traid has a total market cap of $1,584.00 and $1.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Traid has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Traid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Traid

Traid (TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 45,022,360 coins and its circulating supply is 22,082,360 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.