TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $594.95 and last traded at $590.13, with a volume of 22841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $574.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $32.50 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.17.

The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $560.42 and its 200-day moving average is $520.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total value of $8,713,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.19, for a total transaction of $5,149,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,948 shares of company stock worth $60,271,732 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

