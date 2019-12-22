Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON TRT opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. Transense Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.36.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

