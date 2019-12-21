TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) & Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) Head-To-Head Survey

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ultra Petroleum and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11% TransGlobe Energy 16.15% 8.24% 5.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.03 $85.21 million $0.76 0.18 TransGlobe Energy $299.14 million 0.35 $15.68 million $0.45 3.22

Ultra Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy. Ultra Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransGlobe Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.