TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TANNL)

TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TANNL opened at $25.05 on Friday. TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25.

About TRAVELCENTERS AMERICA 8.00 SNR NTS

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

