Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.11

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 1160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

About Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

