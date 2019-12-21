Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.88 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 153 ($2.01), approximately 1,102,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $189.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.88.

In related news, insider Timothy Weller bought 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £99,999.25 ($131,543.34). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 637,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95), for a total value of £943,465.96 ($1,241,075.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,482 shares of company stock valued at $123,806,251.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

