Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

TV stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,532. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $200.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

