Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Trading Up 4%

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 140,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 82,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Trevali Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $0.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Trevali Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $0.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?