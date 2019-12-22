Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.83. 854,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,049. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

