Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Trex stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,928. Trex has a 1-year low of $53.48 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $233,020.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 28.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after acquiring an additional 818,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Trex by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after buying an additional 760,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 252.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after buying an additional 568,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 94.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 3,641.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 443,139 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

