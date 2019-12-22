TrezarCoin (TZC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,118.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrezarCoin has a total market cap of $439,466.00 and $1,118.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 198,106,600 coins and its circulating supply is 186,106,600 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com.

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.