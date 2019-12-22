Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, 6,560 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 24,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.30 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

