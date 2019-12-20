TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TCBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

