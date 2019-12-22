Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -1.47

Media coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of -1.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Trigon Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

