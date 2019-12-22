Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.39 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Tristate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tristate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

