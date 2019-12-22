TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, DragonEX and OKEx. TrueChain has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.02 or 0.06859227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030305 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001341 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, HitBTC, DragonEX, ZB.COM and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.