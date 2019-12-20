TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $138,776.00 and approximately $13,188.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.01230729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.