TrueFeedBack Reaches One Day Volume of $110,272.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $682,944.00 and $110,272.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack's official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.